Deutsche Bank outlines 'four scenarios' that envision Fed rate cuts

Bond yields shoot up to their highest level since 2008 as investors and markets continue digesting the Fed's July FOMC minutes. Uncertainty looms around the Fed's sentiments on whether to keep interest rates in a higher-for-longer environment or forecast future rate cuts. Deutsche Bank Securities Chief U.S. Economist Matthew Luzzetti sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the factors that could persuade regulators to cut rates, including disinflation trends and the likelihood of a no-landing scenario.

"If yields don't move substantially higher from here, why should we expect growth to slow down? I think that's the question everybody's grappling with," Luzzetti says, pivoting to talking on the yield curve amid growth pressures leading back to China's economic slowdown.

Luzzetti highlights the economic data Fed officials are paying close attention to in coming weeks, including the labor market and real interest rates.