'Deutsche Bank has been a problem child,' says author

The most recent leg of the ongoing bank crisis saw First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) move to acquire the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank. First Citizens will pay $16.5B for SVB's $72B in loans and the transfer of all the bank’s deposits, worth $56B.

Roughly $90B in Silicon Valley Bank’s securities and other assets were not included in that sale, and remain in the custody of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. It was speculated that U.S. taxpayers could be on the hook for the $90B in unsold assets -- when asked if that scenario was likely in an interview with Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo, New York Times Business Investigations Editor David Enrich said, "I don't think this is likely to be a huge taxpayer bailout... at least not compared to the bailouts we have seen in 2008, and even more recently with the pandemic era bill."

And as investors look for the next shoe to drop after Credit Suisse's emergency sale, many financial circles are pointing to Deutsche Bank (DB). Having written extensively about Deutsche Bank in his book 'Dark Towers,' Enrich said, "Deutsche Bank is too big to fail. There's not a chance in hell that the German government or the ECB would let a bank of Deutsche Bank's size and prestige go down," though Enrich also said Deutsche Bank "has been a problem child for a very long time now, and I think it's a natural place when investors look for the next bank to go down after Credit Suisse." though he notes the bank is much more stable.

