Deutsche Bank strikes cautious tone ahead of PepsiCo earnings
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank's warning about PepsiCo earnings.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses Deutsche Bank's warning about PepsiCo earnings.
Notable business headlines include Spirit Airlines delaying its merger vote, Las Vegas Raiders hiring Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, and tennis player Rafael Nadal leaving Wimbledon due to an ab injury.
George Noble, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Noble Capital Advisors, is a must-follow on Twitter. Aside from sharing his views and opinions, the star stock-picker is unafraid when it comes to controversy and confrontation. A recent example is a tweet he shared on June 21 2022, where he laid into investment celebrity Jim Cramer. In his tweet, Noble cites the Belkin Report and shares an excerpt referencing the bullish consensus on energy stocks stating, "In our humble opinion, th
Roblox shares have been on a wild ride this month. Here's what we know.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets and commodities are reacting premarket to the June jobs report.
The stock markets tumbled and a short-seller slammed Nio (NYSE: NIO) for fudging its numbers last month, but the electric vehicle (EV) stock still ended June with solid 24.9% gains, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A new product launch and big plans for the near future helped the stock bottom after its steep fall this year through May, and Nio stock has sustained its momentum in July so far. Nio put to rest investors' fears about decelerating growth when it released its delivery numbers for May on the first day of June.
(Bloomberg) -- The California Public Employees’ Retirement System sold about $6 billion of its stakes in private equity funds to second-hand buyers, severing ties with a slew of past managers and freeing up cash for new wagers. Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Assassinated in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Futures Drop as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceUS Mo
A soaring market helped retirement account balances reach new heights in 2021. That might not be the case this year.
Disconnecting from Roku's short-term stock price movements and focusing on its business performance will serve long-term investors well.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Friday.
In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen love. If you want to see more favorite stocks of the prominent hedge fund managers, click Cathie Wood and Steve Cohen Love These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of ARK Investment Management, and Steve Cohen of Point72 Asset Management are perhaps […]
Twitter stock fell late Thursday after a report surfaced the $44 billion buyout offer from Tesla chief Elon Musk is in jeopardy.
(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, providing another signal that electronics demand is holding up better than feared.Most Read from BloombergEx-Japan Leader Abe Killed in Shooting That Shocks NationUS Stocks Rise as Jobs Fuel Rate-Hike Bets: Markets WrapNetflix to Stream Johnny Depp’s Return to Film in FranceWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarChina Considers $220 Billion Stimulus With Unprecedented Bond SalesT
Warren Buffett famously said one should be fearful when others are greedy and be greedy when others are fearful. Right now, there is a lot of fear around stocks, with an 18% year-to-date loss on the S&P 500 index – and that’s after gaining 3% in recent trading sessions. Does that mean it’s time to get greedy? Perhaps a hint is coming in from Oppenheimer. The firm is less pessimistic than most, and in recent note, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus lays out a bull case for gains on a mid-
Ark Innovation has sunk 52% year to date, as Wood's tech companies have slumped--and it's down 71% from its 2021 peak.
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré joins the Live show to break down how stocks are performing after the June jobs report was released.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss shares of Tesla after the company announced that it delivered nearly 80,000 vehicles in June.
Upstart Holdings Inc. disappointed investors with its guidance in May, and faces Wall Street's wrath once again after admitting Thursday it came up well short of the mark.
In this article we present the list of The 10 Stocks Billionaire Louis Bacon Can’t Stop Buying. Click to skip ahead and see The 5 Stocks Billionaire Louis Bacon Can’t Stop Buying. Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR), and cybersecurity companies CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) are among the stocks […]
The trader who was shorting Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund today, against his bank of America and Goldman Sachs longs, is also giving up on the group. The hopelessness expressed by the panelists should not be surprising considering that the month of June was the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index's second worst June on record (-13.3%), as well as its ninth worst month all time. At the core of my optimism regarding financial stocks is my expectation of a mild and brief recession.
What to watch in markets on Friday, July 8, 2022.