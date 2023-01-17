Diageo buys Don Papa Rum in $473 million deal
Alcoholic beverage company Diageo has revealed plans to acquire Don Papa Rum in a $473 million deal, sending the stock higher on Tuesday.
Shares of semiconductor stocks Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were rising on Tuesday, up as much as 3.4%, 4.6%, and 2.2%, before settling into gains of 2.7%, 4%, and 0.6%, respectively, as of 1:42 p.m. ET. The sector-wide optimism was helped along by a positive note from Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya this morning, along with continued optimism over moderating inflation and the broader economy. Arya wrote, "We assume a soft-landing (nonmemory semi sales down [less than 5% year over year], also confirmed by recent Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) results/outlook) as consumer chip inventory correction is completed by [the first half] and as industrial/auto chip pricing remains resilient."
Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) lost more than 50% of their value last year. The company faced two severe headwinds: surging interest rates and concerns about some of its tenants' ability to pay rent. Meanwhile, the company has gotten good news on some of its ailing tenants.
On Tuesday, video game platform Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) published its key performance metrics for the month of December, and the numbers looked surprisingly good. Roblox is unusual in that it releases key metrics every month, in contrast to the more common corporate practice of releasing data once per quarter. To emphasize these results, Roblox had 61.5 million DAUs in December, up 8% just since November.
Shares of the Chinese Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (NASDAQ: RIOT) traded more than 10% higher earlier today. Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp (NASDAQ: HUT) traded as much as 19% higher today but now only trade about 8% higher, while shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE) were up about 14% but now are only up about 4.5%. Riot, Hut 8, and HIVE Blockchain are all Bitcoin miners, meaning their business model involves trying to mine as many Bitcoin as possible in the most efficient manner.
These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.
The bank's profit plunged 66% in the fourth quarter, with high expenses and weak investment banking revenue.
The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy
Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) has become one of the more popular stocks in the oil patch over the past year. Thanks to its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, Devon paid over $5 per share in dividends last year, giving it a roughly 8% annualized yield on the recent stock price. Devon's pain could become Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) gain.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching UnitedHealth (UNH) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is off to a good start in 2023, with its share price up by 14% year to date. While the company's e-commerce and cloud computing segments are still under pressure from ongoing macroeconomic challenges, new business opportunities can help power the next leg of long-term growth. Let's discuss three reasons Amazon stock could make an excellent long-term investment.
Don’t just consume food, invest in it.
There's not a lot of "value" in space stocks. But growth? These stocks have that in abundance.
Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) are two leading players in the e-commerce space, with different business models and sets of strengths. Shopify stands as a top provider of online services that make it easy for businesses big and small to launch and expand online retail platforms. Meanwhile, MercadoLibre is a top provider of e-commerce platforms and payment-processing services in the Latin American market.
Altria Group (MO) has been troubled by cost woes and soft volumes in the Smokeable Products segment.