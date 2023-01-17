U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,990.97
    -8.12 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,910.85
    -391.76 (-1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,095.11
    +15.96 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.29
    -2.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.04
    +1.18 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.70
    -11.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    -0.29 (-1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5350
    +0.0240 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    +0.0090 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.1500
    -0.2910 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,335.75
    +164.94 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.72
    +3.86 (+0.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Diageo buys Don Papa Rum in $473 million deal

Alcoholic beverage company Diageo has revealed plans to acquire Don Papa Rum in a $473 million deal, sending the stock higher on Tuesday.

