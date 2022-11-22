Dick’s Sporting Goods offers upbeat guidance on Q3 earnings beat
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses Dick's Sporting Goods earnings.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 11% year-on-year to $2.04 billion, missing the consensus of $2.06 billion. Comparable store sales decreased 17% versus last year. Gross margin contracted by 20 basis points to 41.2%. Total costs and expenses fell 11.2% Y/Y to $2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 40% to $123 million, while the margin contracted 290 basis points. Adjusted EPS of $0.43 missed the analyst consensus of $0.52. The company held $435.2 mi
(Reuters) -Best Buy Co Inc on Tuesday forecast a smaller drop in annual sales than it had previously estimated, saying it was confident that a ramp up in deals and discounts will bring in more inflation-weary customers during the holiday season. Surging prices have driven down demand for non-essential products this year, forcing Best Buy and other retailers to opt for discounts and promotions to clear stocks of products including televisions, laptops and other electronics. Best Buy expects full-year comparable sales to fall about 10% for the year ending in January, compared with a previous forecast of a decrease of about 11%.
Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.
Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.
Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.
FTX collapsed. These players held the keys.
Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.
By 2030, Plug Power anticipates revenue will reach $20 billion, potentially making it the largest company in Albany region history.
Financial planners typically advise you to work for as long as you can, so you can juice up your retirement savings while holding out for a fatter Social Security check. Here’s the truth: Retiring early—or even at full retirement age—is little more than a joke for those tens of millions. It’s flaws like this—the refusal of increasingly more companies to shift the finances of retirement off their balance sheets and onto the backs of their workers—that mean millions have to keep working whether they’d like to or not.
High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.
Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]
Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.
Trouble had been brewing for months as CFO Christine McCarthy and other senior figures campaigned with the Disney board to force Chapek out.
It has been a challenging year for investors, but we can all take heart in the fact that some of the world's most renowned investors are finding opportunities in the bear market and are initiating positions in new stocks. Warren Buffett is arguably the most renowned investor of all time, so anytime his Berkshire Hathaway initiates a new position, it makes a splash within the investment community. Buffett has said that it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.
