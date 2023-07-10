What Did Yellen Accomplish in China?

Mary Lovely of the Peterson Institute says criticisms of Janet Yellen's visit to China are just "noise." She was there "to do business," Lovely says. She was on "Bloomberg Surveillance." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en