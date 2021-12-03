Didi to delist from NYSE, move to Hong Kong

Motley Fool

In the U.S., we now have Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ: FB), but in Latin America, there's soon going to be Meka. Meka is a partnership between e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and venture capital firm Kaszek, which was founded to invest in leading Latin American technology companies. Between its incredible growth and new stakes in early-stage tech companies -- is MercadoLibre on course to become one of the biggest technology companies in the world?