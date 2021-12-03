Didi to delist from NYSE, move to Hong Kong
Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick details Didi's announcement that it will pivot from the NYSE to Hong Kong.
Chinese ride-hail giant DiDi said it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange, following a Chinese government crackdown on foreign listings. Why it matters: This reflects how geopolitical tensions are bleeding into the capital markets. Backstory: DiDi isn't just the Uber of China. It's the company that beat Uber in China, buying up the U.S. company's business before going public this past June at a $73 billion valuation.
After the IPO, China's cybersecurity watchdog launched a probe into Didi to protect national security and the public interest.
Chinese company DiDi Global announced that it intends to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to pressures from Beijing. Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Brian Cheung, and Julie Hyman discuss the market reaction.
AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a stable blue-chip stock for income investors. AT&T's decline can be traced back to three big mistakes. First, it bought DirecTV for $49 billion in 2015 in an ill-fated attempt to expand its pay-TV business.
The SEC just made it clear that it's serious about delisting Chinese stocks from U.S. exchanges if the companies don't follow its financial disclosure rules.
Each of these stocks has been "trampled on unjustly," the Mad Money host says.
The business plans of QuantumScape and EVgo have remained on track, but Arrival's schedule has been derailed.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to watch in the portfolio of Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett’s Picks: 5 Stocks to Watch. Warren Buffett is famous in the finance world for his legendary value investing strategies. The long-term stock picks […]
Share prices of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) just crashed to a fresh 52-week low and are down nearly 35% from their all-time high. After pushing Disney's risks out in the open and weighing them against its pros, it's clear that Disney is undoubtedly my top stock to buy for 2022. Fears that the Omicron COVID-19 variant could impact attendance at movie theaters and Disney parks are a real threat.
Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were crushed in early trading Friday, plunging as much as 41.4%. While DocuSign's revenue and earnings beat estimates, several factors suggest rapidly decelerating revenue growth. For its fiscal 2022 third quarter (ended Oct. 31), DocuSign delivered revenue of $545.5 million, up 42% year over year, driven by subscription revenue of $528.6 million, up 44%.
In the U.S., we now have Meta Platforms, Inc.(NASDAQ: FB), but in Latin America, there's soon going to be Meka. Meka is a partnership between e-commerce giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and venture capital firm Kaszek, which was founded to invest in leading Latin American technology companies. Between its incredible growth and new stakes in early-stage tech companies -- is MercadoLibre on course to become one of the biggest technology companies in the world?
Yahoo Finance Live host Julie Hyman breaks down several of the leading national headlines.
Shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) were tumbling 7.9% lower at 11:04 a.m. ET on Friday. The only news from the company was an announcement after market close on Thursday that it had granted stock options to five new employees that allow them to purchase a total of 58,500 shares. No. Companies routinely give stock options to attract and retain employees.
Making money for shareholders has been in Warren Buffett's blood since taking over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965. Over that time, he's led Berkshire to an average annual gain of about 20%, which translates into aggregate gains, including the year-to-date performance of the Class A shares (BRK.A), of approximately 3,500,000%. Based on the latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway has stakes in 45 securities.
When it comes to healthcare companies, sometimes it pays to steer clear of crowd favorites. Today, I'll be weighing in on two healthcare stocks that I plan to avoid for the foreseeable future. The generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: TEVA) is a risky stock that's easy to mistake for a stalwart.
RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]
The social sharing site is having difficulty overcoming doubts about growth in a post-pandemic world.
Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) dropped 9.9% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Virgin Galactic is an aerospace company building rockets to take humans to space, either for recreational or research purposes, with the hopes of revolutionizing how we travel across the globe. The company went public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) back in 2019 and has since traded wildly, falling in and out of favor and becoming a popular meme stock along the way.
Zillow gave investors an update on the winding down of its iBuying business on Thursday afternoon, and there were two key points that are fueling today's news. First, Zillow announced the sale of the nearly 10,000 homes it owns is progressing faster than expected. This is significantly faster than Zillow's management anticipated, and it caused the company to raise its fourth-quarter expectation for home-selling revenue from $1.9 billion at the midpoint of its guidance range to $2.6 billion.
The holiday shopping season is officially upon us, but one thing not appearing on investors' buy lists today is the stock of fuel cell leader, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Extending the slide which has seen shares tumble since Thanksgiving, shares of Plug Power plummeted 7.9% today. Investors' belief that Plug Power is poised for explosive growth as the hydrogen economy takes shape over the coming years has driven the stock to meteoric heights over the past two years.