U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,111.08
    -25.40 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.02
    -34.99 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,887.45
    -119.50 (-1.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.72
    -27.82 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    +0.98 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.30
    +3.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.30
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6340
    +0.1020 (+2.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2021
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6300
    +1.4800 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,949.95
    +42.32 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.84
    +2.70 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,836.71
    -65.09 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,693.65
    +184.19 (+0.67%)
     

The digital advertising market ‘remains challenging’ for Pinterest, analyst explains

Tom Forte, D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live with insight into PINS.

Recommended Stories