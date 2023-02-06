The digital advertising market ‘remains challenging’ for Pinterest, analyst explains
Tom Forte, D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live with insight into PINS.
Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal checks out Pinterest shares following its latest earnings report citing increases in monthly active users and the platform's new buyback program.
Roth 401(k)s were intended to give workers the best of both worlds. Employers have long been able to make matching contributions to employees' Roth 401(k)s, but those matches have always been with pre-tax dollars. If you're unsure if Roth 401(k) matches are available to you, reach out to your employer for clarification.
Intel is facing a "changing of the guard" in the chip industry as two competitors steal a page for its playbook, according to an analysis published by Bloomberg last week. After Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) reported earnings reflecting an "astonishingly bad" performance, two rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE: TSM) and Samsung have proved themselves as better positioned to weather a current demand downturn, according to Bloomberg. TSMC in particular "has caught and passed Intel quicker than even the most optimistic analysts had predicted," the according to the report.
Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 5.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, presumably responding to a report from Euronews that suggested the prospects for building a hydrogen economy may no longer be as bright as once thought. Citing data from non-governmental organization Global Witness, Euronews noted today that converting Europe's economy alone to run on hydrogen gas would cost 240 billion euros -- and double the cost of electricity for consumers. Over the past few years, predictions for the growth rate of the hydrogen economy have been ... optimistic, shall we say.
Bed Bath & Beyond stock soared on Monday to start the trading week.
Investors' initial reaction to Snap's 2022 financial results might have been too pessimistic.
In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]
Bed Bath & Beyond's (BBBY) stock gained 92% to close at $5.86 on Monday as a recent rally in the nearly-bankrupt retailer continues to gain momentum.
The crisis engulfing the Adani Group intensified on Monday as hundreds of members of India's opposition parties took to the streets to press for a probe into allegations by a U.S. short-seller against the conglomerate which triggered its market rout. Shares in billionaire Gautam Adani's companies have been in free-fall since a Jan. 24 critical report by Hindenberg Research, with group cumulative market losses now topping $110 billion, sparking fears of wider financial contagion. Opposition parties, who last week called for a parliamentary panel to investigate the saga and disrupted proceedings, have questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's closeness with Adani.
Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Small-Cap Fund” fourth-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund delivered 4.74% in the fourth quarter compared to a 6.23% return for the Russell 2000 Index, while the fund declined -19.27% in the year 2022. Multiple companies across sectors delivered strong […]
Growth stocks are in favor again to start 2023. Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) are certainly interesting choices. This video will answer which growth stock is the best one to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.
Tesla has gained 91% since Jan. 6 bear-market lows, but this Tesla bull just hiked his stock price target.
Investors crushed the shares of electric vehicle (EV) start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) Monday after details emerged of its latest round of raising capital. As of 10:43 a.m. ET, Canoo shares were still down by 11.7%. Today's drop comes after the company said it would raise more than $50 million by selling new shares to institutional investors at a discounted price.
Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.
Sirius XM Holdings ( NASDAQ:SIRI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$9.00b (up 3.5% from FY...
Yahoo Finance autos reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to examine Tesla's schedule to start manufacturing on the Cybertruck, as well as EV maker Canoo's plans to fundraise $52.5 million in discounted shares sale.
A product-oriented press release at the end of December, falling inflation, and meme-stock traders all propelled QuantumScape higher last month.
It's a tech-astrophe out there. But you have options.
AllianceBernstein, Gerdau, Hanesbrands, Sunoco and Janus Henderson Group have been highlighted in this Value Investor article.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo joins the Live show to discuss how stocks are trading ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech on Tuesday.