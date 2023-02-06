The digital advertising market ‘remains challenging’ for Pinterest, analyst explains

Motley Fool

Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 5.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, presumably responding to a report from Euronews that suggested the prospects for building a hydrogen economy may no longer be as bright as once thought. Citing data from non-governmental organization Global Witness, Euronews noted today that converting Europe's economy alone to run on hydrogen gas would cost 240 billion euros -- and double the cost of electricity for consumers. Over the past few years, predictions for the growth rate of the hydrogen economy have been ... optimistic, shall we say.