Dimon’s AI comments, new Boeing investigation, US solar eclipse: Yahoo Finance Live

In his annual letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon spoke out on the future of AI and what is could mean for the world. Dimon called the possible consequences "extraordinary," saying AI could have an impact similar to the printing press, electricity, and the internet. Boeing is under the microscope again this morning after an engine cover on a Southwest (LUV) flight from Denver to Houston fell off. The FAA is looking into the incident. Eclipse frenzy in North America. The US is bracing for a total solar eclipse today with businesses like Delta (DAL), Pizza Hut (YUM), and Krispy Kreme (DNUT) looking to cash in on the craze. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Tesla (TSLA), Bitcoin (BTC-USD), and MicroStrategy (MSTR).

Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Ohsung Kwon, BofA Securities Senior US Equity Strategist

10 a.m. ET - Willem Sels, HSBC Global Chief Investment Officer, Private Banking and Wealth Management

10:30 a.m. ET - Meredith Whitney, Meredith Whitney Advisory Group CEO

10:45 a.m. ET - Will Marshall, Planet Labs CEO