Dimon: Fed 'right to pause' rates, may not be done hiking

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon spoke with Yahoo Finance Executive Editor Brian Sozzi in an exclusive interview, sharing his opinions on the Fed's November rate decision and the general outlook on regulators' monetary policy.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates in a range of 5.25%-5.50% at its November policy meeting on Wednesday, just hours before Yahoo Finance's interview with the bank CEO. On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is, "not thinking about rate cuts at all."

"I think they're kind of right to pause here a little bit and see what happens," Dimon said. "But I suspect they might not be done — there's a chance that inflation is just a little stickier than people think and the fiscal and monetary stimulation of the last several years is more than people think."