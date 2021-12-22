U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.56
    +47.33 (+1.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,753.89
    +261.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,521.89
    +180.81 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.90
    +18.96 (+0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.03
    +0.27 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.84
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1326
    +0.0038 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4570
    -0.0300 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3352
    +0.0087 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1240
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,971.97
    -275.05 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.39
    -3.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,341.66
    +44.25 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

Diners want to have a relationship with the restaurant versus with the app itself: BentoBox founder on consumer trends

Krystle Mobayeni, BentoBox founder and CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to share restaurant trends we saw in 2021 and what to look forward to in 2022.

