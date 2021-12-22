Diners want to have a relationship with the restaurant versus with the app itself: BentoBox founder on consumer trends

Motley Fool
Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) were giving up about 2.7% of their value in morning trading Wednesday, following their meteoric rise over the past few days on the weekend box office success of the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. AMC stock gained 19% on Friday with the film's debut, then added another 2% on Monday and again on Tuesday. Taking a breather after big runs higher is not surprising, especially for leading meme stock AMC, which is the best-performing stock in the market in 2021 with gains of almost 1,330% this year.