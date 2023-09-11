Disney, Charter stocks rise on deal, blackout ending

News of the potential deal eased some fears on Monday that the traditional cable TV bundle, long a profit-engine for media companies, could be nearing its end, sending shares up across the board. Disney shares rose 1.7% while Charter was up 2.4%.
Football's availability this year highlights how much of the TV industry remains in flux years after cord-cutting became de rigueur—and as cable blackouts become more common.
Bitcoin prices have been stagnant around $26,000 for much of the past month. Could this week's inflation data shift the needle?
(Bloomberg) -- RTX Corp.'s plan to address the latest flaw in its marquee commercial jet engine will ground hundreds of Airbus SE A320neo aircraft over the next three years, a fresh source of disruption to global airlines' post-pandemic recovery.
Tesla's shares jumped Monday after Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the stock, citing the potential of the supercomputer that Tesla is developing. The Morgan Stanley team raised their price target on Tesla shares by 60% to $400, from $250, and recommended investors move to an "overweight" holding. The team includes Adam Jonas, one of the highest-profile Tesla analysts.
Shares of RTX were down more than 6% in Monday trading after the company said its profit would take a [hit of up to $3.5 billion](https://www.wsj.com/business/airlines/rtx-engine-recall-to-cut-profit-by-up-to-3-5-billion-73f5f41e) from the recall of hundreds of Pratt & Whitney jet engines over the next several years. RTX said it would remove about 600 to 700 Pratt engines for inspection over the next three years, as a result of the previously disclosed issue, which was related to the powder metal used to make certain parts.
Nikola asks customers with electric trucks under recall for potential battery fires to return them to its plant. The post Nikola asks customers to return electric trucks at risk of fires appeared first on FreightWaves.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching Devon Energy (DVN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
FuelCell Energy (FCEL) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 1.12%, respectively, for the quarter ended July 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
While ChargePoint (CHPT) incurs a wider-than-expected loss in fiscal Q2 2024, Fisker (FSR) is set to boost the production of its all-electric Fisker Ocean from 180 vehicles per day to around 300 per day.
Crinetics said Monday its pill succeeded in a study of people with a growth hormone disorder. The biotech stock skyrocketed.
BUSINESS Disney and Charter Communications have reached an agreement that will restore popular channels including ESPN and ABC to the cable operator’s nearly 15 million subscribers, people familiar with the matter said, ending a blackout that lasted for more than a week.
One day after hitting a new 22-year high, 30-year mortgage rates retreated dramatically, registering their biggest rate drop in more than three months.
