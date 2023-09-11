Disney, Charter stocks rise on deal, blackout ending

The Wall Street Journal

Shares of RTX were down more than 6% in Monday trading after the company said its profit would take a [hit of up to $3.5 billion](https://www.wsj.com/business/airlines/rtx-engine-recall-to-cut-profit-by-up-to-3-5-billion-73f5f41e) from the recall of hundreds of Pratt & Whitney jet engines over the next several years. RTX said it would remove about 600 to 700 Pratt engines for inspection over the next three years, as a result of the previously disclosed issue, which was related to the powder metal used to make certain parts.