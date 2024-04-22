Disney Entertainment CTO to depart, join Penn Entertainment

Aaron LeBerge, the chief technology officer of Disney Entertainment and ESPN, is leaving the company to join Penn Entertainment (PENN). In a memo, LeBerge described the move as a "personal decision driven by the needs of my family."

It comes as Disney (DIS) faces questions about who will succeed Bob Iger as CEO when his contract is up.

In the video above, Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal and Josh Lipton discuss what's next for Disney.

This post was written by Stephanie Mikulich.