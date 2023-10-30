Advertisement
Disney: Former Marvel exec. entrusts stake to Nelson Peltz

Rachelle Akuffo and Luke Carberry Mogan

Former Marvel Entertainment Chairman-CEO Ike Perlmutter has entrusted his Disney (DIS) shares to activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal details Perlmutter's statement on the matter and how the stock is reacting. Trian Fund Management currently holds more than $2.5 billion in Disney shares as Peltz pushes to acquire more seats on Disney's board of directors.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

