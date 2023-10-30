Disney: Former Marvel exec. entrusts stake to Nelson Peltz

Former Marvel Entertainment Chairman-CEO Ike Perlmutter has entrusted his Disney (DIS) shares to activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management.

Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Alexandra Canal details Perlmutter's statement on the matter and how the stock is reacting. Trian Fund Management currently holds more than $2.5 billion in Disney shares as Peltz pushes to acquire more seats on Disney's board of directors.

