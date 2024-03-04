Disney gets price target boost from Morgan Stanley

Disney (DIS) has received a price target upgrade from Morgan Stanley. The firm raised its price target for the entertainment giant from $110 to $135 per share, reflecting a bullish outlook on the company's future prospects. This lift was fueled by promising signs in Disney's streaming endeavors and anticipated growth in its theme park revenues.

Yahoo Finance's Madison Mills shares the latest developments.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith