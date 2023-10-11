Disney to hike theme park pass, ticket prices

Disney (DIS) announced it will increase tickets to its theme parks, Florida's Walt Disney World and California's Disneyland. Depending on the tiers, annual passes will see price hikes ranging from $30 to $50, as well as its most costly pass — the Incredi-Pass — spiking to $1,449. The repricing comes after the company announced a $60 billion investment into its theme parks over the next 10 years.

