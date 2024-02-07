Disney posts mixed Q1 results, full-year outlook tops estimates

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) posted mixed first quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.22 surpassed expectations of $0.99, but revenue fell just short of estimates, $23.55 billion versus an expected $23.8 billion. The entertainment giant's full-year 2024 forecast is for adjusted earnings of $4.60 per share, far surpassing the estimate $4.27. Disney is also raising its dividend and is targeting a $3 billion stock buyback in fiscal 2024.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman break down the report.

