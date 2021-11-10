Disney Q4 earnings miss expectations, streaming growth decelerates

Motley Fool

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared 42% on the back of a terrific earnings report Tuesday, but there's a downside to easy money -- sometimes it goes as quickly as it comes. In twin reports, one that came out yesterday evening and another that appeared just this morning, first Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Roblox stock to $121 per share, then Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $124 a share. As Stifel commented in its note, covered on StreetInsider.com, Roblox showed "a better finish to 3Q" than analysts had expected, and tacked on "a better start to 4Q" as well.