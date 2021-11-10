Disney Q4 earnings miss expectations, streaming growth decelerates
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down Disney’s fourth-quarter earnings results.
Shares of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) were tumbling 19% in midday trading after the livestreaming sports TV platform reported third-quarter earnings after the market closed yesterday, despite showing strong results across the board. Revenue of $156.7 million was ahead of Wall Street estimates of $143.5 million while an adjusted loss of $0.59 per share beat analysts' forecasts of a $0.61-per-share loss (consensus estimates typically don't include one-time items that are reconciled by the adjusted figure a company reports). Considering how well fuboTV trounced Wall Street estimates, it doesn't make much sense for the livestreamer's stock to crumble as it's doing.
Experts are worried about this asset. But Suze still likes it.
What happened Shares of top semiconductor outfit Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were down 6% today as of 3:40 p.m. EST. The scrappy chip designer is still up some 33% in the last month, though. The catalyst for the sell-off seems to be inflation, which hit growth stocks of all sorts today.
Investors didn't like what they saw from Toast's first quarterly report as a public company.
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared 42% on the back of a terrific earnings report Tuesday, but there's a downside to easy money -- sometimes it goes as quickly as it comes. In twin reports, one that came out yesterday evening and another that appeared just this morning, first Stifel Nicolaus raised its price target on Roblox stock to $121 per share, then Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $124 a share. As Stifel commented in its note, covered on StreetInsider.com, Roblox showed "a better finish to 3Q" than analysts had expected, and tacked on "a better start to 4Q" as well.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the hot tickers of the day.
The Chinese EV maker reported its third-quarter financial update, showing it has hit a bump in the road.
Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Rivian’s biggest investors.
Edward Moya, OANDA Senior Market Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest rise in inflation and future outlook for Rivian as the electric vehicle company makes its public debut.
During the third-quarter earnings call last week, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management surprisingly announced that it is maintaining the company's dividend. Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, has been facing the decline of its legacy network infrastructure.
Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and an accommodative Federal Reserve have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow cheaply in order to hire, acquire, and innovate. A report from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, found the average annual return for companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 completely trounced the average annual return of companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same four-decade span (9.5% vs. 1.6%).
One option is to research great companies that happen to be trading at expensive valuations now and wait for a market crash to buy in on them. If a market crash does occur, any investor should pounce on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) and Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST). Square stock has been an amazing performer over the past five years, gaining almost 2,000% in share price value.
Upstart crushed its third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, beating expectations on revenue and earnings, but its stock fell more than 20% after the report and is still down by that much on Wednesday. Upstart provides lending analytics powered by AI and works with financial institutions like banks and credit unions to offer consumers financial products like personal loans and debt consolidation. The company beat expectations for the third quarter but also forecasted a slight decline in revenue and growth rates in the final quarter of the year, indicating a potential plateau in its growth.
It was another "beat and raise" quarterly performance for fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) on Tuesday afternoon, even if the market reaction isn't as enthusiastic as the headline numbers would indicate. The live TV streaming service is growing its audience of sports fan at a brisk pace, and since the end of the quarter it managed to cross the symbolic mark of a million subscribers. There's no denying that fuboTV was growing at a blistering pace that would ultimately be unsustainable.
Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger explains the latest market action for Coinbase.
Shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) jumped nearly 20% as of 12:15 p.m. EST after the payment processor reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year and a new partnership. Shift4 reported a loss per share of $0.17 on total revenue of nearly $378 million, both numbers that missed on analyst estimates. Shift4 also left most of its previous guidance, including end-to-end payment volume, total revenue, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), unchanged.
It's fair to say that investors approached UPS (NYSE: UPS) third-quarter earnings with a sense of trepidation. After all, its main rival FedEx (NYSE: FDX) gave a horrible earnings report in September, taking a $450 million hit due to constrained labor markets caused by the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tesla and its newest challenger are "very likely" to raise capital to fund growth, a Wall Street firm said. Lucid stock fell.
Plug Power's third-quarter numbers may have been disappointing, but the market is paying more attention to management's outlook.
The good news is that shares of the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine maker have skyrocketed over 1,100% since the beginning of 2020. The bad news is that Moderna has given up a lot of its gains with the stock plunging close to 50% below its high from earlier this year. Two Motley Fool contributors have different takes on Moderna.