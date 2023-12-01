Disney resumes dividends amid Nelson Peltz proxy battle

Disney (DIS) announced it will reinstate a $0.30 per share cash dividend starting January 2024, its first payout since halting dividends in early 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. TD Cowen Managing Director Doug Creutz asserts the move simply reflects Disney's healthy post-pandemic cash flows, stating "there is no good reason" not to return capital given its balance sheet.

Creutz believes resuming dividends results from improving fundamentals rather than activist investor Nelson Peltz's brewing proxy fight. Nonetheless, Creutz notes Disney did recently amend proxy rules partly addressing Peltz's campaign for a board seat.

"He can make noise," Creutz tells Yahoo Finance in regards to the Peltz, adding: "At the end of the day, I think he has less than 2% of the vote."

Now, this comes after Nelson Peltz's a Trian fund management is moving ahead with a proxy fight at Disney. The activist hedge fund saying in a press release on Thursday morning that Disney extended an offer to try and to meet with the board. But turned down its recent request for representation, including for Peltz himself.

For more on Disney's battle with Peltz, we're joined by Doug Creutz. He's the TD Cowen managing director of media and entertainment. Doug, it's great to see you here. So I love first just your respect-- I guess your viewpoint on this return of the dividend and this pressure that Iger continues to remain under here from Nelson Peltz, whether or not maybe some of the moves that we have seen or decisions announced in the last couple of days that that's really going to do anything to change some of the mood and sentiment around Disney stock.

DOUG CREUTZ: Yeah. They had previously announced that they were going to institute a dividend. And they did. Their cash position is much better than it was in the depths of the pandemic, when the parks were shut down. So there was no good reason for them not to go back to paying a dividend. I don't think that has anything to do with Peltz.

They did change some of their proxy voting rules as well. That is a little bit more of a reaction to Peltz. I think in general, though, I don't know that they feel a lot of pressure from Peltz. He can make noise. But at the end of the day, I think he has less than 2% of the vote. I don't think shareholders, in general, while maybe some of the shine has come off of Bob Iger in his second stint, I don't think shareholders really want to see him go. And I don't think, in general, they think that Peltz has anything to add to the conversation.

BRAD SMITH: OK. And so of these activist campaigns, what should investors then continue to expect? What kind of wait do you think that they'll continue to give them? As Disney right now, really has just bounced off of some of those lows. And, of course, we've seen it be able to move to the upside with some of the broader market activity over the past month in November. But at the same time, it's still a ways off of where the company had been in some of its year-to-date highs.

DOUG CREUTZ: Yeah. Iger came back. He caught a lot of costs out of the business. And now, he's identified the need for Disney's content engines to start being successful again. They've had a very soft run at the box office post-pandemic after having had an incredibly strong run pre-pandemic.

Some of that's just reversion to the mean. But I think that there's been some specific issues that some of the studios that he needs to address in the two plus years that he has remaining to get them back on better creative footing. And, again, I don't think external activists have anything to really to add to that.