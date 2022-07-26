Disney stock down after Wells Fargo analyst reiterates Overweight rating

MarketWatch

At the height of the COVID-19 crisis, many companies tethered to online spending predicted that the pandemic would permanently alter the trajectory of e-commerce growth for the better as people built new shopping habits online. Now Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has become the latest to admit that its projections may have gotten out of hand. Chief Executive Tobi Lütke said in a blog post that Shopify would notify employees Tuesday and that it expected the layoffs to mainly impact the recruiting, support, and sales teams, though the impacts would be felt across the company as Shopify targets “over-specialized and duplicate roles, as well as some groups that were convenient to have but too far removed from building products.”