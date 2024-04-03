Advertisement
Disney versus Peltz showdown, Intel shares tumble: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The epic battle between Disney (DIS) and activist investor Nelson Peltz is set to reach a conclusion today as shareholders vote on the future of the company’s board. Reuters is reporting that Disney has secured enough votes to beat the Trian Partners CEO in the ongoing proxy battle. Peltz is seeking board seats for himself and former Disney CFO Jay Rasulo. Intel (INTC) shares are sinking today after the tech giant revealed a wider loss in its semiconductor manufacturing business than investors expected. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include GE Vernova (GEV), Tesla (TSLA), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM).

Key guests include:
9 a.m. ET - Megan Horneman, Verdence Capital Advisors CIO
9:45 a.m. ET - Lee Cockerell, Walt Disney World Resort Former Executive Vice President of Operations
10:45 a.m. ET - Dan Gerard, State Street Global Markets, Senior Multi-Asset Strategist
11 a.m. ET - Robert Powell, Retirement Daily Editor and Publisher

