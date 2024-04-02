Disney vote, ADP data, Fedspeak: What to watch

As the day draws to a close, Yahoo Finance anchors Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman preview what to watch tomorrow April 3, 2024.

Walt Disney (DIS) shareholders are set to meet and reveal the final vote for the ongoing proxy battle between Disney and Activist investor Nelson Peltz.

On the economic data front, the March ADP employment report and the ISM Services number will be released.

Lastly, Fed commentary will be heard from five different Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell and New York Fed President John Williams.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith