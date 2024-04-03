Disney wins proxy fight with Peltz, Ulta Beauty sinks on warning: Yahoo Finance Live
Walt Disney (DIS) leadership, including CEO Bob Iger, has prevailed in the proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz. Disney says shareholders voted "by a substantial margin” to keep the board intact and not elect activist investors’ nominees. Wall Street is also watching what is happening with beauty stocks after Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) CEO warned that growth is decelerating faster than the company expected. It’s dragging rivals e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) and Estèe Lauder (EL) down with it. Other trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Intel (INTC), Spotify (SPOT), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM).
Top guests today include:
3:30 p.m. ET - Kevin Mahn, Hennion & Walsh CIO
3:45 p.m. ET - Brian Sponheimer, Gabelli Funds Portfolio Manager and Al Root, Barron's Senior Writer
4:05 p.m. ET - Laura Martin, Needham & Co. Senior Media & Internet Analyst
4:15 p.m. ET - Mandy Cohen, Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
4:30 p.m. ET - Joe Brusuelas, RSM Chief Economist