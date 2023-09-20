Disney's park investment, Instacart stock, General Mills earnings: Top Stocks

Stocks tick up in the morning session in anticipation of the Fed's interest rate decision later today.

Disney (DIS) plans to invest $60 billion into its theme parks and cruise lines over the next decade. Instacart (CART) shares tumble this morning in its first full trading day after its IPO debut yesterday. Lastly, General Mills (GIS) posted its first-quarter earnings, narrowly topping adjusted earnings per share and reporting revenue growth amid inflation.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.