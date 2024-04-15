DJT stock plunges following plans to issue 21.5M new shares
Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) are plunging on Monday morning after an SEC filing revealed it will issue another 21.5 million shares
Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Morning Brief to break down the recent filing and the questions it raises for the company's business prospects.
This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino