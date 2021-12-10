U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Doctor: 'We're just going to keep recycling COVID' without proper measures

Dr. Stella Safo, an NYC-based HIV primary care physician, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the new mask mandate for New York state, vaccination, and the new Moderna flu vaccine.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Into the dunk tank

    There's no good way to spin inflation that's now at a 39-year high.

  • Why Roku Stock Is Bouncing Higher This Week

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) are running sharply higher so far this week, surging as high as 19.4%. The biggest catalyst was word that a deal had been reached in the long-standing feud with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google. The pair came to satisfactory terms that will keep YouTube and YouTube TV on Roku's platform, on the verge of the previous deal's expiration.

  • Moderna stock drops after posting interim data for mRNA flu vaccine

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani details Moderna's interim data on its latest flu vaccine reported to provide protection from multiple flu strains.

  • Broadcom Stock Pops On Revenue Outlook, New Buyback

    Broadcom stock popped as January quarter revenue guidance topped views. The company also announced a new $10 billion stock buyback.

  • Kirsten Dunst On “Finding That Inner Insecurity” To Play Rose In ‘The Power Of The Dog’

    “I’m sorry,” says Kirsten Dunst, “you’re going to have to be quiet.” She’s talking to her two children—Ennis, 3, and James, who was born last May. “I’m just letting them know that I’m not talking to myself, I’m just talking about myself,” she laughs. “What were you saying again?” Fortunately, though she’s juggling a telephone […]

  • NBA’s COVID-19 issues continue as Rick Carlisle enters protocols, Bulls outbreak grows

    Both the Bulls and Hornets are dealing with team-wide outbreaks, and Pacers coach Rick Carlisle entered health and safety protocols on Wednesday night.

  • These 2 things are going to bring down inflation in the coming months: Biden aide

    This week saw the highest annual inflation since June 1982 but a longtime Biden aide says says the wheels are in motion to curb price pressures.

  • Ford Shares Remain Bullish

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Thursday's Mad Money program, Jim Cramer spoke with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford Motor , about the company's turnaround. Farley said Ford has momentum and is in a great cash position, which has allowed it to reward shareholders by reinstating its dividend. Farley said Ford is oversubscribed on all of its EVs and it has stopped taking new reservations for the F-150 Lightning pickup truck.

  • Moderna Falls as Early Flu Vaccine Data Show No MRNA Miracle

    (Bloomberg) -- Moderna Inc. investors are learning that just because a vaccine is made with messenger RNA, that doesn’t mean it will produce miraculous results.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe Covid-19 vaccine maker’s shares dropped as much as 14% Friday after

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow's 3 Worst Performing Stocks This Year?

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an index made up of 30 of the largest and most influential companies on U.S. stock exchanges. Not every stock in the Dow Jones has performed well. Biotech company Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) has been down about 7% since the beginning of 2021.

  • Google won't raise employee pay to match inflation

    Despite a lengthy streak of record profits, Google executives told workers on Tuesday they wouldn't be receiving raises to offset rising inflation.

  • Intel Warns Chip Shortage to Worsen if U.S. Bans Imports of Compound

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. is railing against a proposed import ban on a key chipmaking ingredient, saying the move would worsen an already-perilous shortage of semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe 15 Best Beers We Drank This YearThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun TouristsFormer Oil Trader Is Now Betting on Lumber for SkyscrapersThe company is trying to dissuade the U.S. Internation

  • Why Sesen Bio Stock Got Slammed Today

    The biotech, which concentrates on developing treatments for cancer, saw its share price dive by nearly 18% on the day. In August, the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) was rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In its press release published just after the meeting, which Sesen Bio characterized as "productive," the company wrote that it now "believes it has greater clarity regarding the requirements for resubmission of the BLA and the trial design."

  • Why Smith & Wesson Brands Is Rebounding This Week

    Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are up by 12.4% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, recovering somewhat from the sell-off that followed the release of its lackluster fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The gunmaker's stock plunged by 30% after it missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates by a wide margin, but the market may have concluded that the sell-off was overdone considering the latent demand for firearms that remains. The FBI reports the number of criminal background checks it is conducting on would-be gun buyers is virtually the same as it was a year ago, and even after the National Shooting Sports Foundation adjusts that raw data to take into account checks on people with existing concealed weapon carry permits, background checks remain elevated.

  • ENSC: Tackling the Opioid Crisis

    By Brad Sorensen, CFA NASDAQ:ENSC READ THE FULL ENSC RESEARCH REPORT Ensysce Bioscience (NASDAQ:ENSC) is a California-based, clinical stage pharmaceutical company whose research centers on finding solutions to the many problems associated with opioids, while keeping in place the positive aspects. For all the negative press that opioids have received, and rightly so in many cases, they do play an

  • 2022 will be ‘the year of the wedding’: Brilliant Earth CEO

    Brilliant Earth Co-founder and CEO Beth Gerstein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss holiday shopping trends for jewelry and weighs in with 2022 predictions for the wedding planning industry.

  • Analyst Sees Huge Upside for These 2 “Strong Buy” Psychedelic Stocks

    Market segments evolve, as people’s habits and perceptions change. This is becoming particularly obvious in the pharmaceutical industry. We’ve seen it in the last few years with the cannabis segment, which is experiencing something of a boom since Canada enacted full legalization in 2018. The substance was already becoming more socially acceptable; now, it has moved further to the mainstream and legalization regimes are expanding, along with opportunities for investors. We may be seeing the begi

  • Block is Jack Dorsey’s chance to build a tech conglomerate

    Digital payments company Square officially became Block today, reflecting CEO Jack Dorsey's ambitions to build a tech conglomerate in the style of Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon. At Twitter, he never had the chance.

  • What's the Downside as Beyond Meat Gets Its Bell Rung?

    Beyond Meat is trading lower Friday on the heels of news that Yum! Brand's Taco Bell is not pleased with a test run of a meatless product for carne asada. Let's check out the charts and indicators of BYND again.

  • Malls Ditch Shopping to Fill Wasteland of Vacant Retail Stores

    (Bloomberg) -- Imagine 16 deserted Mall of Americas. That’s how much space battered mall owners need to fill heading into 2022, more than 90 million square feet. It’s no easy task, with dozens of retail chains already cutting back or shutting down, and it won’t get any better if the newest pandemic wave scares off shoppers.Most Read from BloombergAnatomy of a Bad RoadThe World’s Relentless Demand for Chips Turns Deadly in MalaysiaSand and Soldiers Mix as Troops Move In to Protect Cancun Tourists