Doctor: 'We're just going to keep recycling COVID' without proper measures

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) are up by 12.4% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, recovering somewhat from the sell-off that followed the release of its lackluster fiscal second-quarter earnings report. The gunmaker's stock plunged by 30% after it missed Wall Street's top- and bottom-line estimates by a wide margin, but the market may have concluded that the sell-off was overdone considering the latent demand for firearms that remains. The FBI reports the number of criminal background checks it is conducting on would-be gun buyers is virtually the same as it was a year ago, and even after the National Shooting Sports Foundation adjusts that raw data to take into account checks on people with existing concealed weapon carry permits, background checks remain elevated.