The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has accused former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of leaking the private diary of ex-Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison to the New York Times. The accusation leads to the DOJ seeking a ban on all out-of-court statements made by witnesses and other parties in the case. "The Hash" panel discusses the latest allegations and whether it will hurt Bankman-Fried in court.