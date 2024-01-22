Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,850.43
    +10.62 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,001.81
    +138.01 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,360.29
    +49.32 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,983.38
    +38.99 (+2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.01
    +1.60 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.90
    -7.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.53 (-2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0885
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    -0.0520 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2709
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1300
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    39,963.87
    -1,704.40 (-4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.71
    +25.78 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,546.95
    +583.68 (+1.62%)
     

DOJ, FTC consider antitrust probe into Microsoft and OpenAI

1
Josh Lipton and Julie Hyman

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulators are currently discussing a potential antitrust into artificial intelligence firm OpenAI and its relationship with Microsoft (MSFT), which owns 49% of OpenAI.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley explains the antitrust concerns brought up by regulators and the timeline of such a probe.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement