DOJ, FTC consider antitrust probe into Microsoft and OpenAI

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regulators are currently discussing a potential antitrust into artificial intelligence firm OpenAI and its relationship with Microsoft (MSFT), which owns 49% of OpenAI.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley explains the antitrust concerns brought up by regulators and the timeline of such a probe.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.