DOJ sues Apple: Can an antitrust case hurt Apple's bottom line?

The US Department of Justice has levied an antitrust lawsuit against Apple (AAPL) claiming the company engaged in activities meant to monopolize its presence in the smartphone and digital app markets. Many on Wall Street are wondering how this may affect Apple's reputation and bottom line.

Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Doug Clinton and New York University School Of Law Professor Eleanor Fox join Yahoo Finance to discuss the DOJ's lawsuit against Apple and how it may sway investors and consumers.

Clinton affirms the effect it may have on investors and users: "I think investors will ultimately shrug this off, not only because it's going to take years to ultimately figure what is the resolution here, but I also think that even if we do get some changes to Wallet, maybe some changes to Watch, and maybe some changes to Messaging, I don't think any of those are going to be big enough changes to crack Apple's dominance in the smartphone market. I think the iPhone will probably lose almost no share in terms of the things we're talking about as far as part of this antitrust case."

Fox elaborates on the DOJ's arguments to try and sway users: "The complaint itself begins with a story, and it is a story of when a user of a Kindle on Apple wants to switch and switches to a Kindle on Android, and Steve Jobs finds out about it, and he says this is very bad. That's sort of the beginning of the story that the DOJ is telling, is how Apple is trying to prevent consumers from switching at zero cost. "

