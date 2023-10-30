DOJ took 'a 20-year nap' on Google antitrust suit: Professor

The Department of Justice's antitrust suit against Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) resumes this week, with the company's current CEO Sundar Pichai testifying on Monday. The DOJ brought the suit against Google alleging the company acted illegally to maintain dominance in the search engine space. In court, Pichai acknowledged how important it is to the company that Google remained the default web browser for many devices, saying: "We definitely see value."

NYU Law Professor Harry First joins Yahoo Finance to break down the statements made in court as well as the Justice Department's efforts to rein in Big Tech.

"It was in the last century, the last millennium when they filed the case against Microsoft (MSFT) in 1998, so it took 20 years before another case was filed," First points out. "That was a time when these Big Tech platforms that we know have come to dominate the U.S. economy, that's the time they were growing and it basically grew without drawing any antitrust fire."

