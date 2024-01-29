Dollar Tree upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan

JPMorgan analysts upgraded Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Overweight and raised its price target to $157 per share. Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Dollar Tree's position in the discount retailer space amid potential economic headwinds, also analyzing JPMorgan's analyst note on the stock.

