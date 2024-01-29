Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,892.82
    +1.85 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,119.62
    +10.19 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,479.93
    +24.57 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.74
    +1.41 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.77
    -1.24 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    2,021.30
    +4.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    +0.09 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0804
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1200
    -0.0400 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2677
    -0.0024 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7630
    -0.3770 (-0.25%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,024.45
    -256.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,639.14
    +4.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,026.94
    +275.87 (+0.77%)
     

Dollar Tree upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan

Brad Smith and Seana Smith

JPMorgan analysts upgraded Dollar Tree (DLTR) to Overweight and raised its price target to $157 per share. Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Dollar Tree's position in the discount retailer space amid potential economic headwinds, also analyzing JPMorgan's analyst note on the stock.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement