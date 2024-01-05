Don't fight the Fed: Bond market vet explains what it means

December jobs data blew past Wall Street's expectations, adding 216,000 jobs to the US labor market last month. Does this reshape the Federal Reserve's 2024 plans for interest rate cuts and what should the biggest takeaway be for investors?

PIMCO Market Strategist and Portfolio Manager Tony Crescenzi joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the Fed's inflation outlook after the first week of 2024 while sharing advice about bond market investments.

"Perhaps you're worried about falling bond prices recurring, so don't catch a falling knife, but do catch these yields while you can," Crescenzi advises, adding: "Don't fight the Fed in 2022 meant run for the hills. In 2023 and 2024, it should mean believing in its ability to foster price stability."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.