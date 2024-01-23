Dow closes above 38,000, Verizon, JNJ, and PG report: Yahoo Finance Live

Investors are looking to build off yesterday's record closed for the Dow (^DJI) after the index closed above 38,000 for the first time. Eyes are on several top Dow components reporting today which include Verizon (VZ), 3M (MMM), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). United Airlines (UAL) is once again in the headlines this morning after the air carrier forecasted a first quarter loss due to the ongoing issues with Boeing (BA) 737 Max 9 planes. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Bitcoin (BTC-USD).



Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - John Staszak, Argus Research Analyst

9:40 a.m. ET - Seema Shah, Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist

10:30 a.m. ET - Jack Mallers, Strike CEO

10:40 a.m. ET - Rachel Aguirre, BlackRock U.S. Head of iShares Product

11 a.m. ET - Ken Mahoney, Mahoney Asset Management CEO

11:30 a.m. ET - Rep. Ted Lieu (D) California