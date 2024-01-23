Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,883.50
    +2.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,154.00
    -45.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,473.75
    +15.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.20
    +13.90 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.21
    -0.55 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    2,025.80
    +3.60 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0865
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.22
    +0.03 (+0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2704
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.0560
    +0.0780 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    38,845.65
    -1,977.13 (-4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.33
    +3.62 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,517.57
    -29.38 (-0.08%)
     

Dow closes above 38,000, Verizon, JNJ, and PG report: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

Investors are looking to build off yesterday's record closed for the Dow (^DJI) after the index closed above 38,000 for the first time. Eyes are on several top Dow components reporting today which include Verizon (VZ), 3M (MMM), Procter & Gamble (PG), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). United Airlines (UAL) is once again in the headlines this morning after the air carrier forecasted a first quarter loss due to the ongoing issues with Boeing (BA) 737 Max 9 planes. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), Gilead Sciences (GILD), and Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

Key guests include:
9 a.m. ET - John Staszak, Argus Research Analyst
9:40 a.m. ET - Seema Shah, Principal Asset Management Chief Global Strategist
10:30 a.m. ET - Jack Mallers, Strike CEO
10:40 a.m. ET - Rachel Aguirre, BlackRock U.S. Head of iShares Product
11 a.m. ET - Ken Mahoney, Mahoney Asset Management CEO
11:30 a.m. ET - Rep. Ted Lieu (D) California

Advertisement