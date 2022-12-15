Dow drops 700 points as markets trend lower ahead of the closing bell
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith takes a look at how markets are selling off in the final hour of trading.
Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith takes a look at how markets are selling off in the final hour of trading.
Shares of financial technology (fintech) company Block (NYSE: SQ) fell on Thursday following disappointing retail sales data from the Census Bureau. For those who may not know, a large portion of Block's business is dependent on brick-and-mortar retail. According to data from the Census Bureau released this morning, U.S. retail and food-service sales were down -0.6% in November compared to October.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets reacted to the Fed 0.50% rate hike and Chair Powell's press conference.
Financial markets absorbed the Federal Reserve's stridently hawkish interest-rate outlook for 2023, plus fresh signs of a weakening U.S. economy
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) were all sliding this morning as investors processed the latest Federal Reserve interest rate hike and as investors worry that the Fed could potentially tip the economy into a recession. Making matters worse today, the latest data shows that retail sales are slowing down. As a result, Apple had fallen by 3.4%, Amazon had plunged 4%, and Microsoft had tumbled by 3.1% at 11:31 a.m. ET.
The legendary investor has just posted a message that might discourage investors from buying stocks.
In this article, we will discuss the 16 large-cap stocks with insider buying. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Large-Cap Stocks With Insider Buying. Insider buying is a popular way to assess the potential of a company and can be a good indicator to gauge a stock’s performance. When insiders, such […]
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Roblox.
Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Rachelle Akuffo discuss Elon Musk selling more Tesla shares.
TransAlta Renewables Announces Outlook for 2023
Perhaps no industry was hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic than the cruise industry, which saw companies like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) ground nearly all of its cruise operations for much of 2020 and 2021. Let's dig deeper into why Carnival could face another existential threat before fully recovering from the first one. Here are three reasons Carnival stock owners might want to sell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Thursday after jobless claims and retail sales. Tesla fell as Elon Musk sold $3.5 billion of Tesla stock.
In this video, I talk about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), some new price targets from analysts, CEO Jensen Huang triggering employee stock options, and a little revisit of Nvidia's Q3 numbers. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
This year's economic slowdown dealt a blow to technology investors, who are contending with rivers of red ink in their portfolios. The tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 stock market index has declined by 29% in 2022 so far, but a cohort of stocks in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector have fared significantly worse. Shares of Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), C3.ai (NYSE: AI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) each lost more than 80% of their value from their all-time high stock prices, but that might not be a fair representation of their underlying businesses, which are still growing and improving.
Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs checks Adobe shares ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow afternoon.
Warren Buffett is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned investors of all time, so it's never a bad idea for investors to keep an eye on his top holdings and to monitor their performance. You now have the chance to add one of Buffett's long-standing top holdings to your own portfolio near the lowest level it has traded at in the past year. Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) is now trading at just above its 52-week low, creating an attractive entry point for investors who want to follow Buffett's lead and add this blue chip banking powerhouse to their own portfolios.
Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) had been motoring higher on Thursday morning, rising 6% at one point, but as of 11:07 a.m. ET it had reversed course and was heading lower again with the stock down 1.7%. Carvana's shares had rocketed as much as 16% higher yesterday on the analyst news, but ended the day up 9%. It should perhaps have been a sign of what to expect this morning as the fundamentals of Carvana's business didn't change all that much from the previous negativity.
QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) stock plunged this morning, dropping 10.3% around 9:52 a.m. ET to its all-time lows. The analyst's price target points at about 29% downside from the stock's closing price Tuesday, but it should pinch investors hard given that QuantumScape stock has already lost almost 70% of its value in 2022. Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney downgraded QuantumScape stock's rating from neutral to sell and slashed its price target to $5 a share from $8 per share.
Within the e-commerce space, there's one stock I like more than others: a South Korean online retailer named Coupang (NYSE: CPNG). Many companies claim to be the "Amazon of X" due to the Seattle conglomerate's massive success over the past few decades. Coupang is one of them.
With inflation rates this year reaching levels not seen since the early 1980s, and the Fed taking aggressive interests rate hikes in its attempt to tame it, these issues have been hot topics in 2022. This is a conversation unlikely to go away anytime soon, however, according to legendary investor Howard Marks. “Inflation and interest rates are highly likely to remain the dominant considerations influencing the investment environment for the next several years,” the billionaire said in a recent n
In this video, I talk about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), the recent share purchase by CEO Antony Noto, and SoFi's crypto activities and what they could mean for the company. For the full insights, watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.