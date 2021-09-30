Dow falls 400+ points amid September slump
Shawn Snyder, Citi U.S. Wealth Management Head of Investment Strategy join the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest market action.
Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.
High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.
Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD) today commented on the short seller report published today by Spruce Point Capital Management.
Shares of used car superstore CarMax (NYSE: KMX) tumbled 10% through 9:35 a.m. EDT after beating on sales -- but missing on earnings -- this morning. Analysts had forecast that CarMax would earn $1.90 per share on sales of $6.9 billion for its fiscal Q2 2022. In fact, CarMax earned only $1.72 per share despite booking $8 billion in sales.
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) is a videoconferencing technology company that recently experienced a sudden price jump. We were interested if this action merits a deeper review, so we reviewed the fundamentals and their business model. Needless to say that this is a very high risk stock, and potential investors should try to get as much information as possible before making a decision.
Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 3.5% was recorded by the Mawer International Equity Fund for the second quarter of 2021, trailing the International Equity Benchmark, which returned 3.9% for the same period. On the other […]
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. He would rather buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS) looks a little like Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK). He has been with some people from Autodesk. It's well run and he likes it very much. Cramer likes Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI). It's in a good business and someone is going to take it over one day, he said. He
High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.
Stocks were closing out a rough month of September with more declines on Thursday, as jobless claims were worse than expected. Meanwhile, Washington looked set to avoid a government shutdown. The month’s decline is worse than the average 0.8% decline in the last 20 Septembers, according to Instinet.
These top infrastructure stocks are making boatloads of money even before an infrastructure bill is passed.
There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.
Research Affiliates Founder & Chairman Rob Arnott joins Yahoo Finance to discuss why he believes value stocks will provide a 5-10% return, the effects of COVID in the market, and the expected growth of stocks in the coming quarters.
The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]