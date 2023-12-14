Dow looks to build on record close, November retail sales: Yahoo Finance Live

Investors are hoping the major indices (^DJI, ^IXIC, ^GSPC) can build on yesterday's rally. The Dow closed at a record high following the Federal Reserve decision and comments from Chair Jerome Powell that signaled multiple rate cuts could be in store for next year. Traders are also digesting the November retail sales report, giving them key insight into the strength of the consumer at the start of the holiday season. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include Adobe (ADBE), SoFi (SOFI), and Pfizer (PFE).



Key guests include:

9 a.m. ET - Greg Daco, EY Chief Economist

9:10 a.m. ET - James Carville, Democratic Strategist

9:30 a.m. ET - Sam Stovall, CFRA chief investment strategist

10 a.m. ET - Nick Timiraos, The Wall Street Journal Chief Economics Correspondent

10:40 a.m. ET - Stéphane Bancel, Moderna CEO

11 a.m. ET - David Tinsley, Bank of America Institute Senior Economist