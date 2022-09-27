Dow slips further into bear market, tech leads sector gains
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the closing bell.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the closing bell.
(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund criticized the UK’s package of tax cuts and other steps as “untargeted” and said the measures are likely to increase inequality, weighing in after the plan sent the pound to a record low.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsDrinking Several Cups of Coffee a Day May Be Linked to Long
The savage selling that has decimated world markets recently abated somewhat on Tuesday, but the relentless rise in U.S. interest rates and deepening fear of contagion from the British market mayhem loom large. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is at a 12-year high and within a whisker of 4%, Britain's 30-year yield is above 5% for the first time in two decades and, according to Goldman Sachs, global financial conditions are the tightest since 2009. Asian markets might take a crumb of comfort from the relatively stable close on Wall Street on Tuesday - as of 3:55 p.m. (1955 GMT), the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq had risen 0.4% - but this masks the fact that the S&P 500 at one point hit a new two-year low on Tuesday and slipped deeper into bear market territory.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses the debut of Intel's newest core processors, which are geared towards gamers and creators.
In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks to buy according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Base Case: S&P Falling to $3,400 by Year […]
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC).
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 materials stocks to buy after the Fed’s new policy. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, and recent policy measures and their consequences, you can go directly to see the 5 Materials Stocks to Buy After Fed’s Latest Rate Hike. On September […]
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were trading up over 4% earlier this morning before giving back those gains by early afternoon. What probably got the market off on a positive note was a small pullback in interest rates at the start of trading on Tuesday. Long-term U.S. Treasury rates have more than doubled year to date, which has pressured the valuations of expensive growth stocks like Tesla.
NIO's investment of $12 million in Greenwing Resources gives it a 12.6% stake in the company. The deal will help NIO to access the lithium needed to bolster its battery development efforts.
The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.
Shares of several tech stocks bounced today after an intense few weeks of selling and as the market tries to determine what will happen to the economy and monetary policy in 2023. Shares of the artificial-intelligence lending-company Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded 4.7% higher as of 12:05 p.m. ET today. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded 4.1% higher, while shares of digital-bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) traded as much as 4.9% higher before giving up most of those gains, as of this writing.
With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 26.1x The Coca-Cola Company ( NYSE:KO ) may be sending very bearish...
Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.
One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.
In this article, we discuss the 11 best Chinese stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more Chinese stocks to buy now, go directly to 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy Now. Even though an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve has dampened hopes of a soft landing for the […]
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss AMC’s decision to sell shares of Ape.
Hanesbrands (HBI) is battling rising inflationary pressure, which is hurting its margins. The adverse impact of unfavorable currency rates is a headwind.
In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]
The Nasdaq Composite index has fallen into a bear market, declining 31% year to date, taking the share prices and valuations of growth stocks to levels not seen in a while. The highest inflation in the U.S. in four decades combined with sharp hikes in the federal funds rate by the Federal Reserve has caused this swoon. There's no better time to buy strong, well-run companies than a bear market, but the caveat is that you must be prepared to hold them over the long term.
In this article, we discuss 10 best stagflation stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Stagflation Stocks to Buy Now. Stagflation is an economic cycle identified by slow growth, paired with high unemployment and rampant inflation. Macro policy makers find stagnation particularly hard to […]
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla’s push to close out its third quarter with a high delivery volume.