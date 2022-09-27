Dow slips further into bear market, tech leads sector gains

Reuters

The savage selling that has decimated world markets recently abated somewhat on Tuesday, but the relentless rise in U.S. interest rates and deepening fear of contagion from the British market mayhem loom large. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is at a 12-year high and within a whisker of 4%, Britain's 30-year yield is above 5% for the first time in two decades and, according to Goldman Sachs, global financial conditions are the tightest since 2009. Asian markets might take a crumb of comfort from the relatively stable close on Wall Street on Tuesday - as of 3:55 p.m. (1955 GMT), the S&P 500 was flat and the Nasdaq had risen 0.4% - but this masks the fact that the S&P 500 at one point hit a new two-year low on Tuesday and slipped deeper into bear market territory.