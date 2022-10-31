The Dow on track for biggest monthly gain since 1976
Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that the Dow is on track for its biggest monthly gain in October since 1976.
Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported that revenue returned to growth in Q3 and that the company had generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the period. With the global economy weakening, supply chains in tatters, and previous mistakes still costing Boeing billions of dollars, the company's weak balance sheet makes Boeing stock look extremely unattractive. In some respects, Boeing made progress on its turnaround last quarter.
The analysts who follow these fast-growing businesses think their stock prices could shoot much higher.
Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.
SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.
And how you can turn their financial success into your own.
The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.
The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.
Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited's ( NYSE:BABA ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 30.9x might make it look like a...
Don't make the same mistake as Zillow when you try to price a home.
The devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian could be an opportunity for real estate investors because of a federal disaster rule that victims are just starting to become aware of. Homeowners along Florida’s Gulf Coast whose homes were damaged and destroyed by the storm are subject to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Substantial Damages and Substantial Improvements rule, also known as the FEMA 50% rule. The rule also applies to commercial property. According to the FEMA 50% rule, if
One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P
The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline. It was a rough summer at the local multiplex.
These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ), it is important to understand the...
General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Monday ahead of this week's two-day Federal Reserve meeting, along with Friday's jobs report.
Microsoft's outlook was weak in its latest report, and growth during this economy shouldn't be taken for granted.
Activist investors intent on unlocking shareholder value have been piling into these innovative companies in recent months.
Depending on your portfolio goals, Texas Instruments, Verizon, and this Warren Buffett favorite are excellent picks.