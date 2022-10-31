U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,874.94
    -26.12 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,737.29
    -124.51 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,980.11
    -122.34 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.57
    -8.35 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.90
    -1.00 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,637.90
    -6.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9909
    -0.0057 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    +0.0420 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1499
    -0.0117 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7120
    +1.2920 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,674.82
    +1.19 (+0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    493.46
    +5.25 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,079.33
    +31.66 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     
3

The Dow on track for biggest monthly gain since 1976

Yahoo Finance Live anchors report that the Dow is on track for its biggest monthly gain in October since 1976.

Recommended Stories