Dr. Anthony Fauci plans to retire by the end of President Biden's current term

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has stated that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden's first term in office.

Video Transcript

- Welcome back. Well, Dr. Anthony Fauci, signaling the end of his run as the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci telling Politico in an interview that he plans to retire by the end of President Biden's current term. Now, he has served more than five decades in federal service under seven different presidential administrations and has been President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor since January 2021.