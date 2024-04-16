Dr. Martens stock plunges on 2025 warning, CEO departure

Shares of Dr. Martens (DOCS.L, DOCMF) are plunging after the boot maker warned its fiscal 2025 results will be hit by a double-digit decline in US wholesale revenue. The company also announced CEO Kenny Wilson will be stepping down at the end of the year. He will be replaced by Chief Brand Officer Ije Nwokorie.

