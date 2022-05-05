U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.61
    +0.80 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.20
    +8.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.12 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0080 (-0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    -0.0272 (-2.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1960
    +1.0220 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,446.02
    -3,364.73 (-8.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

DraftKings set to report first-quarter earnings on Friday morning

  • DKNG

Sports gambling platform will report Q1 earnings on Friday morning, and is expected to miss on earnings but beat on revenue.

