DraftKings set to report first-quarter earnings on Friday morning

MarketWatch

DraftKings (DKNG) has completed its purchase of Golden Nugget Online Gaming for $1.56 billion in the company’s latest move to boost revenue and lower costs. “We anticipate that this acquisition will provide meaningful revenue uplift by utilizing our data-driven marketing capabilities and a dual brand iGaming strategy, gross margin improvement opportunities, and cost savings across external marketing and SG&A,” DraftKings CEO Jason Robins said in a statement. “I am proud to welcome the Golden Nugget Online Gaming team to the DraftKings family.”