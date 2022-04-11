Dream Hotel Group CEO: Bookings are ‘70% back to normal levels’
Dream Hotel Group CEO Jay Stein joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how his hotel chain is faring in a post-pandemic environment and its expansion plans.
Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.
A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.
Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down the completed megamerger by AT&T and WarnerMedia-Discovery.
Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.
Fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical reaction instead of burning fuel. While some fuel cells can use natural gas, biogas, or other fuels as input, cells that use hydrogen produce no emissions, with electricity and water as their only byproducts. In addition to input fuels, fuel cells may differ in terms of their technologies.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.
Many Canadian cannabis stocks have been on the upswing over the past month as hope increased that the U.S. could be moving further along the path to legalizing marijuana. Early Monday, the stocks of Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC), and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) all dropped about 5%. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act on April 1, 2022.
The market yanked the rug out from under Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) this morning in response to disappointing clinical trial results. Investors concerned about the company's experimental cancer treatments pushed the stock 29% lower as of 10:36 a.m. ET on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics is a pre-commercial biotech advancing an all-new way to treat cancer.
Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) is a good example of irrational exuberance in action. After that dismal sell-off, is Upstart stock a smart buy? Banks often build their lending credit models around Fair Isaac's FICO score, a three-digit number meant to reflect how creditworthy a particular borrower is (or is not).
AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.
Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock plunged this morning, crashing 11.2% within two minutes of the market's opening. Investors dumped Nio shares fast and furiously in response to the company making two announcements they absolutely didn't want to hear. For some weeks, speculation was ripe that Nio's growth could decelerate in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in China that's put several cities, including financial hub Shanghai, under a complete lockdown.
The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
One issue will be what AT&T shareholders do with the Warner Brothers Discovery stock. A large portion of AT holders—an estimated 45% to 50%—are retail investors.
Russia faces its first external sovereign default in more than a century after it made arrangements to make an international bond repayment in roubles last week, even though the payment was due in U.S. dollars. It had been due on April 4 to make a payment of $649 million to holders of two of its sovereign bonds, but the U.S. Treasury blocked the transfer, preventing Russia from using any of its frozen foreign currency reserves to service its debt.
If so, there are plenty of beaten-down growth stocks that could use your services. Right now, shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH), Sofi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) are down to the lowest prices investors have seen in at least a year. UiPath is an up-and-coming player in the workplace automation business and its stock price isn't falling because of poor performance.
(Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos went on 60 Minutes in 2013 and pledged to fill the skies with a fleet of delivery drones that could zip parcels to customers’ homes in 30 minutes. Asked when this future would arrive, the Amazon.com Inc. founder said he expected drone deliveries to commence in the next five years or thereabouts.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) were falling today, as much as 5%, before settling into a 4.6% loss as of 12:30 p.m. ET. One can chalk up today's decline to two things: First, the 10-Year Treasury bond continued its ascent, reaching 2.77% today -- that's up more than an entire percentage point since the beginning of the year. Rapidly rising long-term rates tend to hurt high-multiple growth stocks, and at 38 times earnings, AMD is certainly that.
(Bloomberg) -- Two biopharmaceutical companies enjoyed a meme-like day on Monday, surging at least twofold on promising results.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItRussian Railways Ruled in Default Over Missed Bond PaymentSingapore’s Lee Warns U.S. Against Isolating China Over UkraineMusk Rejects Twitter’s Offer to Join Board in Surprise TwistVeru Inc. more than tripled in
For the second trading day in a row, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock drove lower on Monday, down 3.7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. Tesla's problems in China began about a month ago, when a resurgent coronavirus forced the local government to declare a quarantine in Shanghai, where Tesla's Chinese gigafactory is located. In cooperation with the quarantine, Tesla shut down production at its Shanghai plant, then reopened, then shut down again at the end of the month.
Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef