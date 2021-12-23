Drizly CEO explains why consumers may drink more tequila in 2022
Drizly CEO Cory Rellas joins Yahoo Finance to discuss drink trends to watch in 2022.
Drizly CEO Cory Rellas joins Yahoo Finance to discuss drink trends to watch in 2022.
ConnectOne Bank CEO, Frank Sorrentino, joins Yahoo Finance to talk about the outlook for regional banks and the Fed's effect on Main Street.
In this article, we discuss the 10 financial stocks to buy according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Financial Stocks to Buy According to Jim Cramer. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present-day finance journalist, recently revealed that he had […]
The market’s giants grab all the headlines, with their huge market caps and 4-figure share prices, making it easy to overlook that there are plenty of other opportunities in the stock market for investors willing to take a deeper look into the background. So let’s come up with a profile for lesser-known stocks with high potential. To start with, we should look for stocks with a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus – these are the equities that have broad agreement from Wall Street on the qualit
The Santa Claus Rally hasn’t been derailed after all.
See: I’m a 35-year-old father of four with $135,000 saved for retirement. Retirement can be an emotional time, usually for individuals leaving the workforce who have felt their careers defined much of who they are, but sometimes also for the retiring person’s family. Your wife may have a lot of feelings associated with your retirement, and it’s important to keep her in the loop every step of the way, as you seem to have done so far.
Whether GE ultimately continues as one company or three, it needs to stop offshoring manufacturing jobs.
(Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp.’s global push to increase capacity will include adding facilities in France and Italy, as well as putting a major production site in Germany, according to people familiar with negotiations. Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Fa
Mining profitability levels for bitcoin are finally on the decline, according to a new report. And months of declining profitability may follow.
Reconnaissance Energy Shareholder Notice
The United States has enough reserves of lithium, copper and other metals to build millions of its own electric vehicles (EVs), but rising opposition to new mines may force the country to rely on imports and delay efforts to electrify the nation's automobiles. The tension underscores the dilemma facing the United States going into 2022, a year in which U.S. policymakers hope to see groundbreakings on a raft of EV manufacturing facilities from Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and others. President Joe Biden signaled earlier this year he prefers to rely on allies for EV metals, part of a strategy designed to placate environmentalists.
After a blowout year, finance executives plan to go on rewarding their shareholders, and see little chance of a slower economy or a tax rise denting the momentum.
(Bloomberg) -- Vale SA, the world’s second-largest iron ore producer, is considering acquiring a stake in Anglo American Plc’s huge Minas-Rio project in Brazil, according to people familiar to the matter.Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Far Below Delta
Despite favorable sector developments, Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) had a lackluster year as the stock declined by over 30%. Plagued by delays and scandals, the stock does look undervalued at the moment – at least for those who believe in management turnarounds.
Fidelity Investments reported that the number of 401(k) millionaires—investors with 401(k) account balances of $1 million or more—reached 233,000 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, a 16% increase from the third quarter's count of 200,000 and up over 1000% from 2009's count of 21,000. Target-date funds are often offered as a default option by plan sponsors when employees don't make an investment choice on their own.
It is never too late to start saving money you will use in retirement. However, the older you get, the more constraints may limit your options.
Dr. Owais Durrani, an emergency medicine physician, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss what Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill and Biden’s winter plan to address rising Omicron cases means in the fight against the coronavirus.
Retail sales of new vehicles could fall 17.7% to 2,923,600 units from a year earlier, the report said. "Intense demand with this limited supply is resulting in prices continuing to increase," said Thomas King, president of the data and analytics division at J.D. Powers. Average transaction prices are expected to reach $45,743, going above the $45,000 mark for the first time, and 20% higher than December 2020 when prices first breached the $38,000 level.
The administration has been calling for more output to rein in gasoline prices, but producers say its climate-change focus is a brake on more drilling.
The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case) the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.
(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. has agreed to take the majority of battery-ready graphite from a production facility planned in Louisiana, as it races to secure supplies of the key material in a market dominated by China. Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosOmicron Hospitalization Risk Is Far