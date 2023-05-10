Dutch Bros. stock falls on Q1 earnings, misses revenue expectations
Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the decline in stock for Dutch Bros. following first-quarter earnings.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Rachelle Akuffo discusses the decline in stock for Dutch Bros. following first-quarter earnings.
The Dow Jones struggled as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a debt ceiling pledge. Palantir stock soared on AI buzz. PayPal stock dived.
Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 35.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
(Bloomberg) -- Icahn Enterprises LP, under pressure from a short seller, fell as much as 20% after disclosing that the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York had reached out seeking information. Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseTrump L
Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.22% and 1.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Coherent (COHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -28.40% and 6.90%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
U.S. consumer prices increased in April on higher gasoline costs and rents, while underlying inflation remained strong as used motor vehicle prices rebounded, potentially ensuring that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates elevated for a while. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 4.9% after advancing 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in March.
Zacks.com users have recently been watching AT&T (T) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.
Everyone knows just a handful of giant stocks are driving the S&P 500's market value gains. But investors are making gains on pure growth.
BCBP, FNF and MOS have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on May 10, 2023.
Kinross Gold (KGC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 40% and 8.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Lululemon has grown from a one-shop operation at the end of the 20th century to an industry titan with more than 650 stores.
Masimo (MASI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.82% and 1.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Guardant Health (GH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -3.17% and 9.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Prospect Capital (PSEC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 8.33% and 4.41%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Wednesday's CPI report is the main event for investors.
Twilio's (TWLO) Q1 performance reflects the benefits of the constant expansion of its international business and the continuous acceleration of digital transformation projects across several industries.
Eli Lilly, Verizon Communications, United Parcel Service, Advanced Micro Devices and The Cigna Group are part of the Zacks Analyst Blog.
The funds aren’t completely risk-free right now because Congress hasn’t raised or suspended the nation's roughly $31 trillion debt ceiling.
Buffett and Munger are wary of owning bank stocks, predict pain in commercial real estate, and don't plan to acquire Occidental Petroleum.