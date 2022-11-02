EA stock rises on earnings as gaming pandemic boom slows

Barrons.com

Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.