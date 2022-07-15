U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,856.07
    +65.69 (+1.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,231.57
    +601.40 (+1.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,412.90
    +161.72 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,732.52
    +25.02 (+1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.07
    +2.29 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,703.20
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    18.55
    +0.32 (+1.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0101
    +0.0080 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    -0.0430 (-1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1864
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.5010
    -0.4690 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,862.27
    +551.84 (+2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.49
    +5.48 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.01
    +119.20 (+1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.47
    +145.08 (+0.54%)
     

Earnings: Companies face 'some margin degradation,' strategist says

KKR Balance Sheet CIO and Head of Global Macro and Asset Allocation Henry McVey joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current market environment, margin pressure, big bank earnings, retail sales, deflation, and the outlook for global growth.

