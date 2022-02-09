Earnings: CVS beats, KFC parent Yum! Brands tops revenue but misses on profit
Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for CVS and Yum! Brands.
Ford (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) are no exceptions. GM's Factory Zero plant will build the 2024 GMC Hummer EV starting in 2023, and plans to build the electric Silverado pickup. Daniel Foelber (Ford): The year-to-date charts for both Ford and GM are pretty ugly, as both stocks are down over 12%.
Shares of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Tuesday morning, after a Wall Street analyst initiated coverage of the company with a strongly bullish note. As of 11:30 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 2.3% from Monday's closing price. In a new note on Tuesday, Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage of Nio with an overweight rating and a price target of $34.
CVS Health stock was falling after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday but confirming full-year guidance that appeared to disappoint. The company reported revenue of $76.6 billion for the fourth-quarter ending in December, up 10.1% compared with the prior year, beating the FactSet consensus of $75.6 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.98, which topped the FactSet consensus of $1.83.
Every investor in Gevo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GEVO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies...
Stock of Facebook parent Meta Platforms may finally be bouncing off rock bottom following a historic collapse in value. But there's a debate to be had about dip-buying.
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) surged close to new highs following a period of strong revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, ended Dec. 31, 2021. Not only did Alphabet deliver impressive revenue growth of 32%, but it also announced a 20-for-1 stock split. If approved by shareholders, Alphabet will issue 19 additional shares for every share owned on the record date of July 1, 2022.
Enphase Energy shares were soaring Wednesday after the solar energy company’s quarterly earnings and first-quarter guidance barreled past expectations. Enphase (ticker: ENPH ) reported an adjusted quarterly profit of 73 cents a share, topping expectations for 59 cents a share, on record revenue of $412.7 million, which beat estimates for $400.2 million. Non-GAAP gross margins came in at 40.2% for the quarter.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) , with shares up more than 80% in the past 12 months, has been one of the biggest gainers in the entire financial industry. The move was so big, in fact, that it may be intimidating; the stock somehow feels ripe for a wave of profit-taking. If the only thing holding you back from a purchase of this stellar stock is the sheer size of its recent run-up, though, don't sweat it.
The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dipped as much as 10% in the first month of the new year, and many growth stocks took a hit. One area with tremendous growth potential for investors with a higher tolerance for risk is fintech stocks. Three fintech stocks you can buy today are Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and BlackRock (NYSE: BLK).
Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.
GlaxoSmithKline says it remains on track to spin off its consumer healthcare arm by the middle of the year.
After months of sinking, Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: CRSR) is finally catching a break, but it is yet to reverse the bearish trend. However, earnings beat paired with the improving balance sheet at an attractive valuation might be just the winning combination the company needs.
Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. shed 1.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the Israel-based generic drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that topped expectations but revenue that missed, as COVID-19 continued to impact patient behavior and prescribing patterns. Teva swung to a net loss of $159 million, or 14 cents a share, from net income of $150 million, or 14 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 77 cents top
With its stock down 43% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard InMode (NASDAQ:INMD). But if you pay close...
Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...
For instance, Ark Invest currently has a price target of $3,000 on Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), implying 225% upside by 2025. Given the potential gains, is it time to add these growth stocks to your portfolio?
On Friday, Clorox's (NYSE: CLX) share prices plummeted 14.5% after the company reported worse-than-expected fiscal year 2022 (FY22) second-quarter results. Here's what separates P&G from Clorox and a look at how to approach investing in each stock now. Clorox management said it expects FY22 organic sales to decline by 1% to 4% year over year, its diluted earnings per share (EPS) to decline by 27% to 32%, and its gross margin to be just 36.1% for the coming year, compared to 45%-plus gross margins in FY20 and 43%-plus margins in FY21.
Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening as investors considered another batch of solid quarterly corporate earnings results and looked ahead to more reports.
Fourth-quarter sales of Teva Pharmaceutical's generic drugs toppled, but Teva stock popped Wednesday on stronger-than-expected profit.
Shares of growth stocks have been hammered over the past few months, and it's starting to look like there are now several good growth values in the market. The three stocks I'm most excited about right now are Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and Asana (NYSE: ASAN), which are down 52.1%, 75.4%, and 62.5% respectively from their 52-week highs. Let's find out a bit more about these three cheap growth stocks.