Earnings, economic data expected out next week

Associated Press

Deanne VanScyoc said she dropped to the floor behind a pool table at Club Q and called 911 as the first shots rang out just before midnight, hitting people at the bar. As pop music pounded and a strobe light flashed, VanScyoc saw the shooter, in body armor, move in a crouch down a ramp, rifle at eye level, and head toward the dance floor. When the shooting started, much of the crowd already had left the dance floor and was gathered in an enclosed patio just off the dance floor.