Earnings on full display, inflation data on the way — what to expect

MarketWatch

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. slid 3.5% in premarket trading Monday, after the electric-vehicle maker reported second-quarter sales that rose much less than expected. The company said it would have to redesign its C-1000 vehicles to increase the payload. The company reported a net loss that narrowed to $43.6 million from $131.3 million a year ago; Workhorse did not provide investors with what the losses were per share. Sales rose to $1.20 million from $91,942 a year ago, while the average estim