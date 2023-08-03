U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,501.89
    -11.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,215.89
    -66.63 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,959.71
    -13.73 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,961.36
    -5.48 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.77
    +2.28 (+2.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.40
    -5.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0949
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1890
    +0.1110 (+2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2708
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5320
    -0.7730 (-0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,284.69
    +151.61 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    634.12
    +2.26 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.16
    -32.47 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,159.28
    -548.41 (-1.68%)
     

Earnings, inflation, recession concerns: Strategist's biggest takeaways

Diane King Hall and Luke Carberry Mogan

Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler examines earnings trends as quarterly estimates continue to rise, while also commenting on cooling inflation data in the current economic climate. "What we all know is that about half of the U.S. debt is going to come due in the next one to three year," Tengler says on Fitch's U.S. credit downgrade. She also comments on the ways soft-landing recession calls are shifting the focus on earnings and markets.