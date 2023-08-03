Earnings, inflation, recession concerns: Strategist's biggest takeaways
Laffer Tengler Investments CEO and Chief Investment Officer Nancy Tengler examines earnings trends as quarterly estimates continue to rise, while also commenting on cooling inflation data in the current economic climate. "What we all know is that about half of the U.S. debt is going to come due in the next one to three year," Tengler says on Fitch's U.S. credit downgrade. She also comments on the ways soft-landing recession calls are shifting the focus on earnings and markets.