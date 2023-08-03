Earnings, inflation, recession concerns: Strategist's biggest takeaways

TipRanks

The markets have been hot these past six months. The pace of inflation is cooling off, the Federal Reserve is expected to dial back its own pace of interest rate hikes, tech stocks are booming on the strength of AI, and in all, the S&P gave five consecutive months of gains through the end of July. But did we just see a black swan? Fitch cut the US government’s credit rating yesterday, from AAA to AA+, saying that the Federal government’s fiscal situation is likely to deteriorate significantly ov